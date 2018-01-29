The Grammys in a Nutshell

A round-up of all the winners in key categories

Retro R&B star Bruno Mars was the surprise big winner on Sunday at the Grammy Awards, with a clean sweep of the top awards including Album, Record and Song of the Year, and six overall.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar took home five Grammys on a night that featured powerful #MeToo moments, especially from Kesha, who delivered a searing performance of her song “Praying,” about her struggles with former producer Dr. Luke.

Mars won all of the awards for which he was nominated.

More than 13,000 music professionals in the Recording Academy voted to determine the winners of the Grammys, which were handed out in New York at Madison Square Garden.

Here is a list of winners in key categories:

Album of the Year: Bruno Mars, 24K Magic

Record of the Year (for overall performance of a song): Bruno Mars, 24K Magic

Song of the Year (for songwriting): Bruno Mars along with songwriters Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy and Philip Lawrence and production team The Stereotypes, “That’s What I Like”

Best New Artist: Alessia Cara

Best Pop Vocal Album: Ed Sheeran, Divide

Best Pop Solo Performance: Ed Sheeran, “Shape of You”

Best Rap Album: Kendrick Lamar, DAMN.

Best Rap Song: Kendrick Lamar, “HUMBLE.”

Best Rap Performance: Kendrick Lamar, “HUMBLE.”

Best Rap/Sung Performance: Kendrick Lamar featuring Rihanna, “LOYALTY.”

Best R&B Album: Bruno Mars, 24K Magic

Best R&B Song: Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”

Best R&B Performance: Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”

Best Rock Album: The War on Drugs, A Deeper Understanding

Best Rock Performance: Leonard Cohen, “You Want It Darker”

Best Alternative Music Album: The National, Sleep Well Beast

Best World Music Album: Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Shaka Zulu Revisited: 30th Anniversary Celebration

Best Dance/Electronic Album: Kraftwerk, 3-D The Catalogue

Best Music Video: Kendrick Lamar, “HUMBLE.”

Best Country Album: Chris Stapleton, From a Room, Volume 1