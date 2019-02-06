Supreme Court Tells Army to Stay Out of Politics, Media

Judgment criticizing perceived role of intelligence agencies in 2017’s anti-blasphemy protests also slams curbs on free speech

The Supreme Court of Pakistan rebuked the country’s military and intelligence agencies on Wednesday, calling for them to uphold free speech and stay out of politics.

The unusually strong criticism was issued in a judgment released criticizing the role of intelligence agencies in anti-blasphemy protests that paralyzed capital Islamabad for several weeks in 2017.

“If any personnel of the Armed Forces indulges in any form of politicking or tries to manipulate the media he undermines the integrity and professionalism of the Armed Forces,” the judgment, posted on the Supreme Court website, stated.

The Constitution “emphatically prohibits” members of the armed forces from “engaging in any kind of political activity,” it added, ordering the government and the chiefs of the Army, Air Force and Navy to take action against anyone found violating their oaths to uphold the document.

The 2017 protests were led by a then-little known Islamist group called the Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP), and were only dispersed after violent clashes led to a military-brokered deal which forced the resignation of the federal law minister. Viral videos showing what appeared to be soldiers handing out cash to protesters helped fuel speculation the demonstrators were backed by the military as it sought to put pressure on the then-ruling party of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The judgment also spelled out curbs on free speech, singling out the intelligence agencies for a stern warning. “All intelligence agencies… and the [military’s media wing] must not exceed their respective mandates. They cannot curtail the freedom of speech and expression,” the judgment said. “Those who resort to such tactics under the mistaken belief that they serve some higher goal delude themselves,” it continued.

Local media have complained about pressure in the run-up to general elections in July 2018 to self-censor in favor of the eventual victor, cricketer-turned-prime-minister Imran Khan. Activists and bloggers speaking out against the state and military have also complained of repression.

The Committee to Protect Journalists alleged the Army had “quietly but effectively, set restrictions on reporting” in a report released September last year.