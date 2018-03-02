Elderly Pakistani Couple Quit Syria’s Embattled Ghouta
Saudi Arabia Begins Issuing Cinema Licenses
U.S. Welcomes Afghan Peace Moves
‘German Man’ Arrested With Afghan Taliban
Trump Stuns By Embracing Gun Control
Just the Beginning
Suicide, Gun Attacks Kill Six in Quetta
File Photo. Asif Hassan—AFP
A suicide bomber killed four soldiers in Quetta and a gunman shot dead two policemen in a separate attack in restive Balochistan on Wednesday, officials said.
Quetta is the capital of Balochistan, a province bordering Iran and Afghanistan where police and troops have been battling Islamist militants and separatist groups for more than a decade.
“Four soldiers were martyred and two others were wounded when a suicide bomber blew himself up at a checkpoint in the outskirts of city,” a paramilitary force spokesman told AFP.
Bomb disposal officials said that the bomber had strapped about eight to 10 kilograms of explosives on his body.
Separately, a gunman ambushed a police vehicle and shot dead two policemen, also in Quetta city, senior police official Abdul Razzaq Cheema told AFP.
A senior police official was traveling with his family in the vehicle but they escaped unharmed, he said.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attacks.
Please Post a Comment