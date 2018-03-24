Sixth Time’s the Charm

LLF returns to Lahore’s Al-Hamra

The sixth annual edition of the Lahore Literary Festival (LLF) took place last month on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, and Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018 at the Alhamra Arts Center—featuring celebrities of both the literary sphere and the hallowed halls of Hollywood.

This year’s LLF celebrated the life of Pakistan’s irreplaceable warrior, Asma Jahangir (1952-2018) and honored her and her longtime colleague at the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, I.A. Rehman, with lifetime achievement awards. Featuring a panel of family and friends—Ahmed Rashid, Lyse Doucet, Munizae Jahangir, I.A. Rehman, Salima Hashmi, Jilani Jahangir—the first session of the second day humanized the human rights icon and introduced fans and supporters to a lighter side of her life.

Like its five previous editions, the two-day event was free and open-to-all. It featured a host of celebrities, newsmakers, academics, and opinion leaders from across the world, including, among others, Riz Ahmed, Reza Aslan, Ben Okri, Shafaat Ali, Mark Leonard, Audrey Truschke, Irvine Welsh, Nadifa Mohamed, Kaya Genc, Ghaith Abdul-Ahad, Sinan Antoon, Janne Teller, Ciler Ilhan, Sabyn Javeri, Melissa Chiu, Jessica Erin Jackley, Dr. Azra Raza, Sumayya Usmani, Hanan al-Shaykh, Shobhaa De.

The event was capped by a discussion on the works of Shakespeare with Zia Mohyeddin and a performance by Laal dedicated to the life and works of Asma Jahangir. The following photographs, featuring the work of Tapu Javeri, offer a brief glimpse of the two-day event.

From our March 24-31, 2018 issue