Popular TV Imam Killed in Bombing at Kabul Mosque

 May 25 2019   By AFP


File photo. Asif Hassan—AFP

No group has claimed responsibility for the explosion

A blast at a Kabul mosque during Friday prayers killed two people, including a prominent Afghan religious scholar, and injured 16 others, officials said.

The bomb at Al-Taqwa mosque in the east of the capital appeared to target Mawlawi Raihan, an imam who appeared frequently on religious shows broadcast on local TV.

President Ashraf Ghani issued a statement condemning the attack, blaming “terrorists.” They “are justifying their crimes and misinterpreting religious values and teachings by silencing the voice of a brave religious scholar and patriot,” Ghani said.

The explosion took place around 1:20 p.m. during Friday prayers, which in the holy month of Ramzan are usually well attended.

Police spokesman Firdaws Faramarz confirmed Raihan had died in what he said was a blast caused by a standalone bomb. “It was not a suicide attack,” he said.

While Kabul has seen frequent attacks on Shia shrines and gatherings—particularly by the Islamic State group’s Afghanistan affiliate—Raihan was a Sunni. His Facebook page features a picture of him standing alongside members of the Afghan security forces.

Nobody claimed responsibility for the blast.


