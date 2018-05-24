National Assembly Passes Bill to Merge FATA With Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

Landmark legislation to be placed before Senate for its approval tomorrow

Pakistan’s National Assembly on Thursday voted in favor of a constitutional amendment to merge the country’s Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) with Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.

Almost all major political parties backed the bill, with 229 lawmakers voting in its favor and 11 voting against it. Opposition to the bill largely stemmed from the Jamiat Ulem-a-Islam-Fazal political party, led by Maulana Fazlur Rehman, and the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party. Members of both parties staged a walkout from Parliament to protest the bill when voting commenced.

Presented by law minister Chaudhry Mahmood Bashir Virk, the bill’s supporters included members of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, and the Pakistan Peoples Party.

Opponents to the bill claimed it was denying the people of FATA their right to decide their own fate and demanded the tribal areas be allowed to conduct a referendum in this regard.

Under the terms of the bill, the Constitution would be amended to remove the name of FATA as a separate entity from the country’s four existing provinces. It would also reduce the strength of the Senate, as FATA would no longer have separate representation, while expanding the seats in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly to cater to the FATA districts being added to it.

Before the bill can be placed before President Mamnoon Hussain for passage into law, the Senate must approve it. A session of the Upper House of Parliament has been called for Friday to review and approve. It must also be placed before the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, where it must pass with a two-thirds majority prior to the current provincial government’s dissolution ahead of general elections.