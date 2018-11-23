Militants Attack Chinese Consulate in Karachi

Police say two security personnel, three militants killed in assault

At least two policemen were killed when unidentified gunmen stormed the Chinese consulate in Karachi on Friday, officials said.

Up to four gunmen tried to enter the consulate but were intercepted by security guards at a checkpoint, according to senior police official Javaid Alam Odho.

An exchange of fire resulted in “killing two of our constables and critically wounding another,” he said. He added that the attackers “ran away,” adding the area had been cordoned off and security forces were conducting a clearing operation. “Police and Rangers have reached the site,” added senior police official Pir Muhammad Shah.

Additional Inspector General of Police Amir Ahmed Shaikh told media the attack had been successfully halted thanks to the efforts of law enforcement agencies. “Police, rangers were all on duty when the attack happened. The attackers took their car inside but weren’t able to enter the Chinese embassy compound. Three were killed. A Bomb Disposal Squad team is checking the area for explosive materials,” he added.

A separatist militant group from Balochistan claimed responsibility for the attack. “We have carried out this attack and our action is continuing,” the spokesman for the Balochistan Liberation Army, Geand Baloch, told AFP by telephone from an undisclosed location.

Pictures posted to social media purportedly of the attack showed smoke rising from the area.

Karachi, Pakistan’s largest city and a financial hub, was for years rife with political, sectarian and ethnic militancy. A crackdown in the city by security forces in recent years has brought a lull in violence, but scattered attacks still take place.

China, one of Pakistan’s closest allies, has poured billions into the South Asian country in recent years as part of a massive infrastructure project that seeks to connect its western province Xinjiang with the Arabian Sea.

The project, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, is one of the largest projects in Beijing’s “One Belt One Road” initiative, comprising a network of roads and sea routes involving 65 countries. But for Pakistan, participating in the project presents an enormous challenge in a country plagued by weak institutions, endemic corruption and a range of insurgencies in areas slated to host the corridor.

The subject of economic dividends from CPEC is extremely sensitive in some of the areas the corridor will run through—particularly in resource-rich Balochistan.

Since the beginning of the project militants have repeatedly attacked construction sites and targeted Chinese workers.