Marvel Re-Releases ‘Avengers’ as Box Office Record Looms

‘Endgame’ has already earned $2.749 billion globally, trailing highest-ever earner ‘Avatar’ by around $40 million

Marvel announced plans on Tuesday to re-release Avengers: Endgame with bonus material in theaters, as the summer’s biggest blockbuster drew agonizingly close to breaking the global box office record.

Endgame has pulled in $2.749 billion around the world, according to industry watcher Exhibitor Relations—the second-highest haul of all time, trailing James Cameron’s Avatar by around $40 million.

But from Friday, Marvel hopes to entice die-hard fans back into theaters for one last viewing of Endgame with an “unfinished deleted scene” and a new video introduction by director Anthony Russo.

Fans attending what Marvel is calling the “Bring Back event” at specific U.S. cinemas will also receive limited-edition Avengers artwork—a statement on the company’s website announcing the move featured a poster with Tony Stark’s catchphrase “We Love You 3000.”

“If they can get this re-release going and get enough interest and have it out there long enough, who knows—maybe it can get there,” said Comscore’s Paul Dergarabedian, referring to the Avatar record. But the publicity from the re-release would also help to promote next month’s release of Spider-Man: Far From Home, he added.

The latest Spider-Man film is a collaboration between rival studios Sony and Disney-owned Marvel, and picks up the story after the events of Endgame. A “special sneak peek” of the film will also be included in the Endgame re-release.

“This just keeps that Marvel magic going in so many ways,” said Dergarabedian.

Despite the buzz among Marvel fans about the re-release of its biggest hit, Endgame has in fact never been out of theaters—it was still playing in 985 locations across North America at the weekend, earning another $2 million.

It already holds the record for the highest opening weekend, both in North America and globally. But the chances of Endgame breaking the North American all-time box office record appear slimmer—it still trails Star Wars: The Force Awakens by more than $100 million domestically.