Lt. Gen. Asim Munir Named as New ISI Chief

Military statement says incoming director-general of spy agency will take command after outgoing chief retires on Oct. 25

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate on Wednesday announced in a statement that Lieutenant General Asim Munir has been appointed the new director-general of Pakistan’s spy agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Munir previously served as head of Military Intelligence. He will take charge of office after the retirement of outgoing ISI chief Lt. Gen. Naveed Mukhtar on Oct. 25.

The ISPR statement also announced that Lt.-Gen. Azhar Saleh Abbasi had been appointed the Chief of Logistics Staff, General Headquarters, and Lt. Gen. Nadeem Zaki, the commander of Mangla Corps, one of the two primary strike corps of the Pakistan Army.

In addition, Lt. Gen. Shaheen Mazher has been appointed the commander of the Peshawar Corps, Lt. Gen. Abdul Aziz the military secretary, GHQ, Lt. Gen. Muhammad Adnan, the vice chief of General Staff and Lt. Gen. Waseem Ashraf as the new inspector general, Arms.