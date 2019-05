At least two people dead, 15 others injured in bombing at Friday prayers

At least two people were killed and 15 others injured following an explosion at a mosque in Quetta’s Pashtunabad locality during Friday prayers.

The exact nature of the attack targeting the Rehmania mosque is still being investigated, police said, with local media reporting that security forces had cordoned off the area. Radio Pakistan has reported that the blast appeared to have been caused by an improvised explosive device planted near the mosque’s pulpit, but there has been no independent verification of this.

“Three of the injured are in a critical condition including the prayer leader as the blast occurred near him,” Quetta’s police chief Abdur Razzaq Cheema told AFP.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blast yet, which comes nearly two weeks after separatists attacked the Pearl Continental Hotel in Gwadar, killing five people.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani has condemned the blast and ordered a probe into the incident.

Editor’s Note: This story is still developing and will be updated as more information becomes available