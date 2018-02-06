Options Panel


Bombing in Panjgur

0 Comment
 Feb 06 2018   By AFP


File Photo. Asif Hassan—AFP

At least one person dead, seven others injured following remote controlled detonation

An explosion in southwest Pakistan left at least one person dead and seven others wounded on Monday, officials said.

A remote control bomb, targeting civilians, was planted in a motorcycle that went off in Panjgur city of Balochistan province, according to authorities.

“It was an improvised explosive device planted in the motorcycle parked in a busy area of the Panjgur city and was detonated through a remote control,” said Ghulam Ali, provincial home secretary.

Bashir Bangulzai, the commissioner of Makran region of which Panjgur is a part, confirmed the details and said two of those wounded were in critical condition.

On Sunday, a six-year-old girl and her mother were also killed in the outskirts of Panjgur when the child was playing with a hand grenade found near her house.

Mineral-rich Balochistan province borders Afghanistan and Iran and is home to ethnic, Islamist and political insurgencies. China is investing in the area under a $54 billion project known as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), upgrading infrastructure, power and transport links between its far-western Xinjiang region and Pakistan’s Gwadar port.

Pakistan accuses neighboring India for unrest in the province in order to hurt the CPEC and destabilize the country.


