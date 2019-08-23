Options Panel


Which slider style you want to used?



Which skin color you want to used?
 


Reset


Sri Lanka to Return to Pakistan for T20 Matches

0 Comment
 Aug 23 2019   By AFP


Marty Melville—AFP

Sports minister says two Tests of upcoming series will be played in U.A.E. due to safety concerns

Sri Lanka will return to Pakistan after a nearly two-year absence for three short-form cricket games later this year, the sports minister said on Thursday.

“We are not in a position to send the team to Pakistan to play the two Tests, but we will be in Pakistan for about eight days to play the ODIs or the T20 matches,” Harin Fernando told reporters in Colombo.

No dates were announced, but the minister said the games would be scheduled for later this year.

Citing safety fears, Fernando said two Tests could instead be played in the United Arab Emirates, where Pakistan has held many of its home series.

International teams have stayed away from Pakistan over security concerns. In October 2017, Sri Lanka played a T20 match in Lahore for the first time since a terror attack near the same venue in March 2009. That attack left eight people dead and seven Sri Lanka players and staff injured.


Related Posts


Pakistan to Host Sri Lanka for Limited Over Series
August 24, 2019

Sri Lanka Army Denies Colluding With Anti-Muslim Rioters
May 17, 2019

Christian-Muslim Clashes Rock Easter Attacks Town in Sri Lanka
May 7, 2019


Please Post a Comment