Zainab’s Killer to be Executed on Oct. 17

Anti-Terrorism Court rules in case that attracted global attention for its brutality

An Anti-Terrorism Court on Friday issued death warrants for Imran, who has been sentenced to death for the rape and murder of three girls, including seven-year-old Zainab Ansari.

Ali, already on death row for five counts of death penalty after being found guilty in August of raping and murdering two young girls, was handed an additional four counts of death penalty, one term of life imprisonment, a 7-year jail term and Rs. 4.1 million in fines for the rape and murder of Zainab.

According to the court’s ruling, Ali will be hanged on Oct. 17.

Zainab, a six-year-old from Kasur, went missing on Jan. 4. Her body was found buried in a trash heap less than a week later, on Jan. 9, and an autopsy determined she had been sexually assaulted prior to being strangled to death.

Zainab’s case attracted global attention, with the Supreme Court ordering a joint investigation team to track down the culprit using DNA and CCTV footage. Ali was subsequently arrested on Jan. 23 and reportedly confessed to his crimes a short while later.