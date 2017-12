Press secretary says she will ask U.S. president whether or not he believes in extraterrestrial life

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said she was unsure whether President Donald Trump believes in UFOs on Tuesday, but vowed to take the question to her leader.

Amid reports that the Pentagon had funded a multi-million dollar program to identify the unidentified, Sanders faced questions about Trump’s beliefs and whether he would look to reinstate the program.

As a reporter began to ask the question in the White House briefing room, his iPhone—positioned nearby, jumped in before Sanders could.

“Siri” began alphabetically listing his contacts, or perhaps listing visitors hiding in plain sight. “I don’t know if that’s a coincidence or not,” said Sanders said to laughs. “I already want to pass on this question given you have aliens sitting among you.”

But realizing the gravity of the situation, she explained that it was an issue she had not discussed with the president. “Somehow that question hasn’t come up in our back and forth over the past couple of days,” she said. “But I will check into that and be happy to circle back.”