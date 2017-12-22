Trump’s Triumph?

A need to examine the 35 states that abstained from voting on Jerusalem resolution

The United Nations’ member states gathered at the General Assembly on Thursday to protest U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to shift the American embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, in total violation of the U.N. Security Council’s two-state resolution safeguarding the rights of the Palestinians. In a House of 193, 128 voted in favor of the non-binding resolution against the U.S. while 35 abstained. The session ended with the United States swearing revenge on those who “attacked the very act of exercising our right as a sovereign nation.”

It is interesting that in the group of 35 abstainees many had what is called the “Muslim problem” back home, just like Trump who plans to refuse visas to Muslim immigrants. Australia abstained saying enigmatically: “We do not wish to see any party isolated from the process.” In the 15-member U.N. Security Council, Washington vetoed a more “binding” resolution against it but the rest of the permanent members voted together with the rest.

Trump’s plan is no longer concealed. He leads a growing white supremacist community in America with his Republications enjoying a majority in both houses of the U.S. Congress. He wants the Muslims out of the U.S. at any cost and leans on economic isolation to recover from the imagined damage suffered in the past from America’s own advocacy of globalization. He lightens taxes on the rich and wants to make up for the lost revenue by holding back on foreign assistance.

The world is tilting in his favor, too. It is not only the Middle East where the Arabs are more inclined to side with Israel than sort out their problems with Iran, but also Europe which is increasingly seduced by “alt-right” ideologies wanting immigrants—mostly Muslims—out. In a post-Merkel Europe, more and more states will join the U.S. rather than abstain when Trump wears his true white-supremacist colors in his term of office.