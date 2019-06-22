Options Panel


Train Collision in Sindh

 Jun 22 2019   By AFP


At least three people killed and several others injured after passenger train hits a good train

At least three people were killed and several others injured when two trains collided in Sindh province on Thursday, officials said.

A driver, assistant driver and a guard were killed when a passenger train traveling to Lahore from Karachi hit a goods train that had stopped at a crossing, railway spokesman Riaz Abbasi told AFP.

Ishaq Baloch, a railway official confirmed the death toll and told AFP that an investigation has been launched to determine the causes of the collision.

Baloch said the crash occurred on the main railway track and that train services from Karachi were suspended while the wreckage was being removed.

All passengers on the train were safe, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, the country’s minister for railways told private TV channel ARY. Video footage on local media showed the damaged engine and bogies of the trains and rescue workers and hundreds of people gathering to rescue the injured.

Train accidents are common in Pakistan, where railways have seen decades of decline due to corruption, mismanagement and lack of investment.


