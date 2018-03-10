THE MUSIC TEARING UP BILLBOARD’S HOT 100 THIS WEEK

This Top 10 list is from the Billboard Hot 100 charts‚ a rundown of the week’s most popular songs in the U.S. across all genres. Billboard magazine was founded in 1894‚ and its charts are a source of information on the latest‚ hottest music. The rankings are based on radio airplay, audience impressions, sales data‚ and streaming activity data from online music sources. Here’s the Top 10 for the week of March 10, 2018:

1. “God’s Plan” by Drake

Last Week: 1; Peak Position: 1; Weeks on Chart: 6

2. “Psycho” by Post Malone ft. Ty Dolla $ign

Last Week: -; Peak Position: 2; Weeks on Chart: 1

3. “Perfect” by Ed Sheeran

Last Week: 2; Peak Position: 1; Weeks on Chart: 27

4. “Finesse” by Bruno Mars & Cardi B

Last Week: 3; Peak Position: 3; Weeks on Chart: 9

5. “Havana” by Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug

Last Week: 4; Peak Position: 1; Weeks on Chart: 29

6. “Look Alive” by BlocBoy JB ft. Drake

Last Week: 5; Peak Position: 5; Weeks on Chart: 3

7. “Meant To Be” by Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line

Last Week: 8; Peak Position: 7; Weeks on Chart: 19

8. “Rockstar” by Post Malone ft. 21 Savage

Last Week: 6; Peak Position: 1; Weeks on Chart: 24

9. “Pray For Me” by The Weeknd & Kendrick Lamar

Last Week: 9; Peak Position: 7; Weeks on Chart: 4

10. “All the Stars” by Kendrick Lamar & SZA

Last Week: 7; Peak Position: 7; Weeks on Chart: 8