ISPR statement declares 10 personnel ‘shaheed’ after insurgents open fire on patrols in two separate incidents

Two separate attacks by terrorists in Balochistan and North Waziristan on Saturday resulted in the deaths of 10 armed forces personnel, according to a statement issued by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate.

The first incident, near Gurbaz in North Waziristan, occurred when “terrorists” opened fire on a border patrol from across the Durand Line, according to the military’s media wing. “Six Soldiers embraced shahadat,” it said. “Shaheed include Havaldar Khalid, Sepoy Naveed, Sepoy Bachal, Sepoy Ali Raza, Sepoy M Babar, Sepoy Ahsan.”

The second incident occurred in restive Balochistan province with terrorists firing upon paramilitary Frontier Corps personnel conducting a clearance operation between the villages of Hushab and Turbat. “Four, including an officer embraced Shahadat,” the ISPR said. “Shaheeds include Captain Aqib, Sepoy Nadir, Sepoy Atif Altaf and Sepoy Hafeezullah.”

In a short statement on Twitter, ISPR spokesman Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor said the casualties suffered in these attacks were representative of the “sacrifice Pakistan [is] making for peace in the region.” He said that security of the tribal areas had improved significantly thanks to the armed forces’ efforts, including Operation Zarb-e-Azb, but there was a great need to properly secure Pakistan’s border regions. “Inimical forces are attempting to destabilize Bln [Balochistan],” he said. “Their efforts shall IA fail.”

In a statement posted on Twitter, Prime Minister Imran Khan offered condolences for the deceased. “I salute our armed forces personnel who continue to lay down their lives fighting terrorists to keep the nation safe. My condolences & prayers go to the families of the 10 brave soldiers, including an officer, martyred fighting terrorists in North Waziristan & Balochistan today.”