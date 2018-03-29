Roof Collapse in Sindh

Incident in Rohri leaves 11 dead, nine other injured

Eleven people were killed and nine injured when the roof of a warehouse collapsed onto workers in Sindh province on Wednesday, officials said.

Six women and two girls were among the dead in the incident in Rohri district.

“The laborers were busy processing dates in the warehouse when the roof collapsed,” a senior local administration official Rahim Bukhsh Meethlo told AFP, confirming the toll. He said an inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the incident.

Local police also confirmed the toll.

Roof and building collapses are common across Pakistan mainly because of poor safety standards in the South Asian country of 200 million.

At least 24 people died in 2014 when a mosque collapsed in Lahore, while more than 200 people lost their lives, mostly due to collapsed roofs, following torrential rain and flooding the same year. In November 2015 some 45 workers were killed and more than 100 were pulled alive from the rubble after the four-story Rajput Polyester polythene bag factory came crashing down in Lahore.