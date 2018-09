President Trump Wants to ‘Rebuild’ Ties With Pakistan

Foreign Minister Qureshi tells media the U.S. leader has expressed willingness to re-establish cordial relations

U.S. President Donald Trump indicated to Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday that Washington wanted to “rebuild” its relationship with the South Asian country.

“I met with President Trump at the reception where I had the opportunity to discuss Pak-U.S. relations with him,” Qureshi told state-run PTV, referring to a reception hosted by Trump for world leaders attending the United Nations General Assembly session. “I requested him that we have had cordial relations and need to rebuild them,” he said, adding that the U.S. leader had given a “positive response” and said Washington also intended to “rebuild” its relations with Pakistan.

Qureshi said he had also met U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the same reception—their second meeting within a month after the U.S. diplomat’s visit to Islamabad earlier this month. “Send my regards to your leader,” Qureshi quoted Pompeo as telling him, adding that the former CIA chief had also expressed goodwill toward Pakistan.