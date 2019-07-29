Pakistani Students Injured in Traffic Accident

Aged between 9 and 16, 22 madrassa students injured after vehicle taking them to picnic turns turtle

Twenty-two students of a madrassa in Pakistan’s northwestern tribal region were injured when the tractor trailer they were traveling aboard overturned, officials said on Sunday.

The incident happened in Kot village on the outskirts of Dargai tribal district.

“The students aged 9 to 16 years were going to a picnic when their tractor trolley turned turtle injuring 22 students,” said Inayat-ur-Rehman, a doctor at the hospital where the students were treated. He blamed driver negligence for the accident.

Local police confirmed the accident.

Pakistan has one of the world’s worst records for fatal traffic accidents, blamed on reckless driving, poor roads and badly maintained vehicles.