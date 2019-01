Pakistan, India to Kick Off T20 World Cup in Australia

Host team to take on India’s women and Pakistan’s men team for the opening games in 2020

Hosts Australia will take on Pakistan’s men and India’s women for the opening fixtures of the Twenty20 World Cups in 2020, organizers said on Tuesday as the draw for the tournaments was announced.

The T20 World Cups are being held in the same year and in the same country for the first time, with the men’s and women’s finals to be played at one of the world’s biggest stadiums, the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Ten women’s teams will play in 23 matches from Feb. 21 to March 8, with reigning champions Australia to clash with India in the opening game in Sydney.

The men’s competition, from Oct. 18 to Nov. 15, will feature several qualifying matches before Australia kicks off the Super 12 group stages on Oct. 24 against top-ranked Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Australia, Pakistan, the West Indies, New Zealand and two qualifiers make up one side of the draw, with defending champions the Windies starting their title defense against the Black Caps on Oct. 25.

India, England, South Africa and Afghanistan and two qualifiers make up the other side of the draw.

For the women’s fixtures, four-time winners Australia are in Group A with New Zealand, India, Sri Lanka and one qualifier, while West Indies and 2009 champions England join South Africa, Pakistan and a second qualifying team.

The women’s final will be played on March 8 to coincide with International Women’s Day, and the men’s final will be held on Nov. 15.

Women’s group stages (Feb. 21 – March 3)

Group A: Australia, New Zealand, India, Sri Lanka, Qualifier 1

Group B: England, West Indies, South Africa, Pakistan, Qualifier 2

Semi-finals: March 5

Final: March 8

Men’s qualifiers: Oct. 18 – 23

Group stages (Oct. 24 – Nov. 8)

Group 1: Pakistan, Australia, West Indies, New Zealand, two qualifiers

Group 2: India, England, South Africa, Afghanistan, two qualifiers

Semi-finals: Nov. 11 and 12

Final: Nov. 15