LLF Returns to London

The third edition of the Lahore Literary Festival in London promises an exploration of the rich cultural traditions of Pakistan

The third annual edition of the Lahore Literary Festival in London takes place on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at the British Library.

The one-day event, tickets for which are currently on sale at the British Library, will showcase writing and art from across Pakistan and feature a host of newsmakers and opinion leaders including award-winning writer and journalist Ahmed Rashid, British-Pakistani media artist Aphra Shemza, food writer Sameen Rushdie, journalist and author Sanam Maher, popular historian Charles Allen, lawyer and novelist Osama Siddique, writer Sonia Faleiro and many more.

The festival’s line-up includes events ranging from political discussions to exploring the culture of Pakistan through art, poetry and even culinary traditions.

Pakistan’s political history will feature in discussions on the Kargil War and its continuing impact on Islamabad’s geopolitical ties; on the persistent divide between India and Pakistan; and a debate on whether the Naya Pakistan promised by newly elected Prime Minister Imran Khan is simply rhetoric or a rallying cry for lasting change.

The festival will also explore Pakistan’s rich history of art and writing through talks on how the British represented the Mughals of the colonial subcontinent in images; the art and activism of Lahore-based artist Ijaz ul Hassan; the state of Pakistan’s media as seen through its coverage of Qandeel Baloch; and historian F.S. Aijazuddin’s compilation of Charlotte Canning’s exquisite watercolors of British India and her descriptions of the same.

The day will conclude with an evening performance by Fareed Ayaz and Abu Muhammad Qawals.

The nonprofit event is being hosted by the British Library at its Knowledge Centre on 96 Euston Road, London, NW1 2DB. For tickets to #LLFLondon2018, please call +44 (0)1937 546546 or email boxoffice@bl.uk or visit the British Library website. For further details, updates, and the program, please visit the #LLFLondon2018 page.