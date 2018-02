The two-day event is free and open to the public

The Lahore Literary Festival, kicking off at the Alhamra Arts Center, Mall Road, on Feb. 24, released its full schedule on Thursday.

Featuring speakers from all over the world, this year’s panelists include Emmy-winning actor Riz Ahmed, journalist and novelist David Ignatius, historian Audrey Truschke, Booker-winner Ben Okri, activist and urban theorist Arif Hasan; British-Pakistani food writer Sumayya Usmani, Iranian artist and curator Vali Malhouji, Urdu poet and scholar Iftikhar Husain, feminist poet Kishwar Naheed, Somali-British novelist Nadifa Mohamed, short-story writer and critic Aamer Hussein, award-winning Iraqi poet and novelist Sinan Antoon.

LLF 2018 will feature a keynote address from Dr. Azra Raza, Chan Soon-Shiong Professor of Medicine and Director of Myelodysplastic Syndrome Center at Columbia University. It will also feature a discussion on human rights icon Asma Jahangir as well as a performance of poetry and music celebrating her life.

The full schedule follows: