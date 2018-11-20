ICC Rejects Pakistan Compensation Claim Over India

Global cricket body says decision in New Delhi’s favor cannot be appealed

The International Cricket Council on Tuesday dismissed a compensation claim by Pakistan over India’s refusal to honor an agreement to play bilateral series.

“Following a three-day hearing and having considered detailed oral and written submissions, the Dispute Panel has dismissed the PCB’s claim against the BCCI,” the ICC said in a statement. “The decision is non-appealable.”

The dispute centered on a Memorandum of Understanding according to which India and Pakistan had agreed to play six bilateral series between 2015-2023, four of which would be hosted by Pakistan.

The PCB had filed a compensation claim of $70 million. But India refused to play Pakistan citing the government’s objections due to strained relations between New Delhi and Islamabad.