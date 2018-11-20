Options Panel


ICC Rejects Pakistan Compensation Claim Over India

 Nov 20 2018   By AFP


Marty Melville—AFP

Global cricket body says decision in New Delhi’s favor cannot be appealed

The International Cricket Council on Tuesday dismissed a compensation claim by Pakistan over India’s refusal to honor an agreement to play bilateral series.

“Following a three-day hearing and having considered detailed oral and written submissions, the Dispute Panel has dismissed the PCB’s claim against the BCCI,” the ICC said in a statement. “The decision is non-appealable.”

The dispute centered on a Memorandum of Understanding according to which India and Pakistan had agreed to play six bilateral series between 2015-2023, four of which would be hosted by Pakistan.

The PCB had filed a compensation claim of $70 million. But India refused to play Pakistan citing the government’s objections due to strained relations between New Delhi and Islamabad.


