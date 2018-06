President Mamnoon Hussain swears in six interim cabinet members at President House

Members of the interim cabinet appointed by caretaker Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk took oath of office on Tuesday at President House.

Administered by President Mamnoon Hussain, the oath of office was taken by former State Bank of Pakistan governor Shamshad Akhtar, former Pakistan ambassador to the United Nations Abdullah Hussain Haroon, former senator Roshan Khursheed Bharucha, Mohammad Yousuf Sheikh, Mohammad Azam Khan and Syed Ali Zafar.

Haroon will helm the foreign ministry and National Security Division, along with the additional portfolio of Ministry of Defense. Akhtar will serve as the finance and planning minister in the caretaker setup. Azam Khan will be the caretaker interior minister and Yousuf Sheikh has been made Minister of Education. Legal expert Ali Zafar will hold the portfolios of Ministry of Law and Justice, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and Ministry of Information.

Bharucha, meanwhile, will serve as human rights minister and the minister of states and frontier regions. She will also serve as the minister of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The interim cabinet will remain in power until a new government is elected in the 2018 general elections scheduled for July 25.

Earlier, Mulk told journalists that his caretaker government would ensure timely and transparent elections in collaboration with the Election Commission of Pakistan.