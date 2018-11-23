Blast in Orakzai Agency

At least 20 people killed, 50 others wounded

At least 20 people were killed and 50 wounded when a blast ripped through a marketplace in the Orakzai tribal agency on Friday, officials said.

Initial results showed the blast was caused by “an improvised explosive device hidden in a carton of vegetables, which killed 20 people and wounded over 50 others,” Khalid Iqbal, a senior administration official in Orakzai district in the semi-autonomous tribal areas, told AFP. A second official confirmed the toll.

Orakzai is one of seven restive semi-autonomous tribal regions on the Afghan border, an area that has long been a focal point in the global war on terror.

Washington has insisted that the region provides safe havens to militants including the Afghan Taliban and Al Qaeda—an allegation that Islamabad denies.

Pakistan has been battling Islamist groups in the tribal belt since 2004, after its Army entered the region to search for Al Qaeda fighters who had fled across the border following the U.S.-led invasion of Afghanistan. It has carried out multiple bloody military operations in the area, officially known as the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

Earlier this year Pakistan passed legislation which paves the way for the tribal areas to be merged into neighboring Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, bringing them into the political mainstream.