Pakistan stands to lose more than it gains in diplomatic tiffs with America

Under his new anti-China strategic move, President Donald Trump has taken India on board and started putting pressure on America’s former ally, Pakistan. It vetoed the sanctioning of Afghanistan-based terrorist Umer Khalid Khurasani, as requested by Pakistan, despite the militant allegedly having masterminded the massacre of schoolchildren in Peshawar in 2014. It has also banned the movement of Pakistani diplomats and their families outside Washington D.C. unless requested five days in advance.

Pakistan has already moved diplomatically to counter President Trump’s internationally condemned policies. It is moving closer to Russia and seeks further Chinese support to balance the growing U.S.-Indian collaboration in South Asia. Now Pakistan says it will apply travel restrictions on U.S. diplomats in the same manner as Washington has done in the case of Pakistani diplomats. In Washington, there are many sane elements advising Trump to shun extreme action vis-a-vis Pakistan as lack of communication resulting after this diplomatic rupture will affect bilateral communication. Also, as happened in the past during the tenure of Army chief General Kayani, escalation of negative actions may hurt Pakistan more than the US.

The world despises Trump but handles him with kid gloves. The reason is America’s massively negative balance of trade which creates dependencies among its trading partners—such as Europe and China—and inclines them to be careful. Pakistan’s largest trading partner is America. If the only quantifiable “spiritual connection” is knowledge, then Pakistan has it with the U.S. and not with China, Iran or the Arab world. Any tit-for-tat action by Pakistan may satisfy the man in the street but will ultimately hurt him. “Emotional” Pakistan should consult with a more “pragmatic” China before taking any action that will hardly hurt America and may even be secretly desired by President Trump.