Back in the Big Apple

 May 15 2018   By Newsweek Pakistan


The third annual LLF in NYC was a smashing success

The Lahore Literary Festival (LLF) returned to Asia Society New York for a third year on May 12, exploring contemporary Pakistan through artists, writers, and commentators. The festival aimed to present American audiences with a more nuanced view of Pakistan and included discussions on fiction and nonfiction writing, art, architecture, history and politics.

The one-day, ticketed event featured such distinguished personalities as Ambassador Dr. Maleeha Lodhi, permanent representative of Pakistan to the United Nations, artists Shahzia Sikander and Waqas Khan, authors Kiran Desai and H. M. Naqvi, legendary architect Nayyar Ali Dada, poet Muhammad Umar Memon, and journalists Kathy Gannon and Zahid Hussain, among others. Historian Ayesha Jalal delivered the keynote address and the event concluded with a qawwali performance by Muhammad Qawwal and Brothers.

A smattering of praise and insight on the day’s events, as gleaned from Twitter, follows:

 


