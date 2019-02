Aasia Bibi’s Lawyer Seeks European Passport

Saif-ul-Malook, who secured blasphemy accused Christian woman’s freedom, is now seeking safety abroad

The lawyer who secured the acquittal of a Pakistani Christian laborer facing the death sentence for blasphemy is himself seeking protection from European governments, said his French lawyer on Friday.

Saif-ul-Malook has been targeted by death threats since the spectacular acquittal of his client Aasia Bibi, a laborer from Punjab province on death row since 2010.

“He is hoping that people will take into account his heroic actions in defending Ms. Bibi, given the current circumstances in Pakistan, which led him to exchange his freedom for hers,” said Malook’s lawyer Francois Zimeray. “He does not want to seek asylum, but rather to ask for European nationality,” Zimeray said.

Malook fled to the Netherlands last November after violent protests erupted over the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Bibi’s death sentence from 2010. He returned to Islamabad on Jan. 26 to defend Bibi as she faced another appeal of the Supreme Court’s decision, which was rejected on Tuesday.

Bibi, who has been detained in protective custody, is expected to leave Pakistan as well to seek asylum in a North American or European country, and unconfirmed reports have said her children are already in Canada.

The country’s foreign ministry confirmed on Thursday that Bibi was free to leave the country after her years-long legal ordeal, which drew worldwide attention to religious extremism in Pakistan.

Even unproven accusations of blasphemy in Pakistan have caused lynchings and murders. Religious groups have said “they would kill her despite the judgment of the Supreme Court,” Malook said after the court’s decision on Tuesday. “Therefore, I think she should leave the country.”